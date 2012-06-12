Trending

Samsung UE40ES6800 review

A competitive TV, but iffy backlighting loses it a star Tested at £950

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

Satisfy yourself that your ES6800’s backlighting is OK and it’s a competitive TV

For

  • Stylish looks
  • extensive spec
  • crisp, detailed and colourful images
  • impressive in 3D

Against

  • Iffy backlighting and no BBC iPlayer on our sample

This is the first of Samsung’s ES6800 range we’ve tested, and visually it’s more than a little reminiscent of last year’s D7000 range.

That’s not a criticism, by the way – the Samsung UE40ES6800 is a handsome, slim-bezelled device, and the claw-like stand remains a worthwhile design flourish.

There’s little to complain about where the spec’s concerned, either: Freeview HD and Freesat tuners, integrated wi-fi, and active-shutter 3D (with a couple of pairs of lightweight glasses thrown in) are among the highlights.

And there are more input sockets of various types than any rational user will need.

Samsung UE40ES6800

norm. Set-up is a swift and painless operation.

There’s a lot to admire in the way the Samsung UE40ES6800 performs. 3D images from Cave of Forgotten Dreams are stable and enjoyably deep, with motion handled securely, while 2D Blu-ray pictures are detailed, high-contrast and convincing. Skin-tones are life-like, and the colour palette is extensive.

Some of the UE40ES6800’s composure deserts it when upscaling DVD – motion is
a little less certain, and picture-noise is the rule rather than the exception – but switch to one of the high-def tuners and it smartens up its act.

Samsung UE40ES6800: Freesat & Freeview HDWe found that Freesat reception offered a little more depth and detail to black tones, but those without a dish are more than adequately catered for by the Freeview HD alternative.

Gamers will enjoy the Samsung’s swift and positive responses, even if the necessary lack of motion processing can make swift movement a touch smeary. And sound is mercifully unstressed throughout (if entirely absent below the midrange).

Our screen’s unacceptably patchy and intrusive backlighting prevents the UE40ES6800 challenging for five stars.

But as long as you examine your example’s backlight before handing over the readies, you’ll be in possession of a very capable TV.

See all our TV Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook

Specifications

View All

General Information

Product Series6800
Product NameSamsung UE40ES6800
Product ModelUE40ES6800U
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.samsung.com/uk/
Brand NameSamsung
Product TypeLED-LCD TV
ManufacturerSamsung
Manufacturer Part NumberUE40ES6800UXXU

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
CI+Yes
VGANo
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports3

Energy and Performance

Energy Efficiency ClassA
Standby Power Consumption100 mW
Energy Consumption per Year92 kWh
Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080
Operating Power Consumption63 W

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand24.1 cm
Weight with Stand Approximate12.20 kg
Width with Stand93.6 cm
Weight Approximate10.80 kg
Height with Stand62.4 cm
Width93.6 cm
Depth4.7 cm
Height56 cm
ColourSilver
Dimensions56 cm (H): 93.6 cm (W): 4.7 cm (D)

Technical Information

FeaturesSleep Timer
Streaming ServicePicasa
Aspect Ratio16:9
3D Type3D
Backlight TechnologyLED
Internet AccessYes
PC StreamingYes
Electronic Program GuideYes
Screen Size101.6 cm (40")

Network and Communication

EthernetYes
Wireless LANYes

Audio

RMS Output Power20 W
Sound SystemDTS

Video

Digital TunerDVB-C (MPEG4)
Motion Interpolation TechnologyClear Motion Rate 400
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format1080p

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Package Contents
  • 40" ES6800 Series 6 SMART 3D Full HD LED TV
  • 2 x 3D Active Glasses
  • Remote Control
  • Battery
  • Power Cable
  • User Manual
  • E-Manual

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year