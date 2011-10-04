Trending

Panasonic TX-L24E3 review

The Panasonic TX-L24E3 gives a big-screen performance from a small-room TV Tested at £350

By Posted Review 

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

Best sub-32in TV, Awards 2011. Small but perfectly formed, the Panasonic is a tremendous tiny telly

For

  • Extensive spec
  • deeply impressive images from all sources
  • inoffensive sound

Against

  • Not cheap
  • wi-fi would make it sweeter still

There are some firsts here. This is the first Full HD, 1920 x 1080 screen we’ve tested that’s smaller than 32in; it’s the first 24in screen we’ve ever tested (though it’s unlikely to be the last); and when you calculate the price-to-size ratio, this is one of the priciest TVs of any kind we’ve seen.

But like Sony’s £380 KDL-26EX320, the L24E3’s spec goes some way towards justifying what looks, at first glance, an optimistic price-tag. There’s that Full HD resolution, obviously, but LED backlighting, Freeview HD, an SD-card reader and Ethernet all add to its appeal.

Noticeably detailed – even at this size
The diminutive screen size doesn’t dictate anything less than the full Panasonic treatment, though, so between the logical on-screen menus and remote, the L24E3
is ready to go in next to no time.

And with a Blu-ray of True Grit to display, it looks splendid.

We’d always suspected that the difference between 1920 x 1080 and, say, 1366 x 768 resolution would be negligible at this size, but that’s not the case – the deep, detailed blacks, strong contrasts, prodigious detail levels and deft way with skin-tones and textures all contribute to a brilliantly watchable picture.

And that’s before excellent motion tracking and a wide-ranging colour palette are factored in.

Pleasing HD pictures, reasonable sound
Freeview HD images are pleasing, and the L24E3 does good work downscaling DVDs too. Sound is reasonable, all things considered, and fights sibilance well.

Even better, the ‘game’ mode means its reactions are fast enough to satisfy the bedroom gamer.

All in all, then, this is a little belter for those than can afford it.

Specifications

General Information

Product SeriesE3
Product LineViera
Product NamePanasonic TX-L24E3
Product ModelTX-L24E3B
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.panasonic.co.uk
Brand NamePanasonic
Product TypeLED-LCD TV
ManufacturerPanasonic
Manufacturer Part NumberTXL24E3B

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
CI+Yes
VGAYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports2

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand18.7 cm
Weight with Stand Approximate6 kg
Width with Stand59.5 cm
Weight Approximate5.50 kg
Height with Stand41.5 cm
Width59.5 cm
VESA Mount Standard100 x 100
Depth6 cm
Height38 cm
ColourPiano Black
Dimensions38 cm (H): 59.5 cm (W): 6 cm (D)

Technical Information

FeaturesChild Lock
Aspect Ratio16:9
Backlight TechnologyEdge LED
Horizontal Viewing Angle170°
Electronic Program GuideYes
Vertical Viewing Angle170°
Screen Size61 cm (24")

Network and Communication

EthernetYes

Audio

RMS Output Power10 W
Sound SystemVirtual Surround

Energy and Performance

Standby Power Consumption300 mW
Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080
Operating Power Consumption46 W

Video

Digital TunerDVB-T (MPEG4)
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format1080p
Standard Refresh Rate50 Hz

Miscellaneous

Environmentally FriendlyYes
Package Contents
  • Viera TX-L24E3E LED-LCD TV
  • Socket
Environmental CertificationREACH

Warranty

Limited Warranty5 Year