We first reviewed the Panasonic TX-58AX802 in July. Our experience was dampened by some software issues relating to Netflix 4K, but now Panasonic has released a software update, it’s only fair to take another look. What follows is our updated review.

We’re sad and excited. Sad because we’re still not quite over the demise of Panasonic’s plasma TVs, but excited to see what’s next.

What’s next? The Panasonic TX-58AX802B, that’s what.

Specs

The stand is roughly the size of the Oxford English Dictionary and the screen itself is unusually heavy.

It’s well equipped though, complete with a pop-up camera and a generous set of connections including four HDMI 2.0, three USBs (one rated 3.0), an SD card slot and Freeview HD and Freesat.

Wi-fi is built in, although you get an ethernet socket too. It’s worth noting that of the four HDMI slots, only one can handle 4K.

At launch, the AX802 was not able to stream 4K from Netflix, which is one of the only sources of 4K footage at the moment. Since then, Panasonic has released an update to rectify this issue.

Panasonic joins rivals such as the Sony KD-55X8505B, Samsung UE55HU7500 and LG 55UB950V in being able to stream Kevin Spacey’s face at 3840x2160.

Features

This is a shame, because in many areas the AX802 is rather good. We’ve long been fans of Panasonic’s smart TV interface, but this year it’s even better.

The ‘My Home Screen’ system makes a return, letting you choose from pre-set screens or build your own, and the Freetime TV guide lets you scroll back on primary channels to watch shows broadcast up to seven days ago.

‘My Stream’ offers suggestions for online and tuner content based on things you’ve marked as favourites.

The flashiest element here is the Info Bar. The TV goes from standby to a semi-conscious state, showing a band of data at the bottom of the screen – it’s activated by a proximity sensor and is a neat idea, although the sensor can be triggered by bright lights or wandering pets.

We managed to activate it just by drinking a cup of tea. Thankfully you can turn it off, although it’s tempting to keep it on and see how the cat reacts.

Slightly more useful is TV Anywhere, which lets you stream live or USB-based content to your smartphone or tablet.

Picture

When we first reviewed this TV we were unable to stream 4K video from Netflix. That's now been rectified by a software update

Start watching it and this screen feels much like a Panasonic plasma of old, right down to the warm colour reproduction and ink-deep blacks.

Flicking through Netflix 4K, as well as our server of 4K stock video and film clips, it’s hard not to be amazed by the colour reproduction. While the richness of the palette may not be entirely lifelike, the wide range of hues breathes real life into the picture.

When it gets dark it is properly dark, although the normally sky-high levels of detail are occasionally compromised in the darker areas.

Contrast is excellent throughout. In terms of outright sharpness, the Panasonic’s subdued approach feels nice and natural.

The main handset's lovely metal finish and clear layout instantly make it one of our favourites.

Blu-rays and Freeview HD are upscaled with skill, although it is not as crisp a screen as rivals such as the Samsung UE55HU7500. As for 3D, you get two pairs of active-shutter glasses.

There’s an inevitable degree of image instability in action scenes, but we like the sense of depth. It’s not perfect, however.

Viewing angles aren’t particularly wide, and you don’t need to go far off axis before the contrast and colours start to wash out.

Remotes

The simplified smart remote felt unituitive in our time with it. Sadly, both remotes suffer from a degree of lag with menus.

The main handset's lovely metal finish and clear layout instantly make it one of our favourites, but a simplified smart remote is unintuitive.

Sadly, both seem to suffer from a degree of lag with menus, too.

Verdict

The first time we tested the Panasonic TX-55AX802, we gave it three stars. We were disappointed in its inability to handle 4K from Netflix.

Now that the TV has been updated and this is no longer an issue, we’re happy to give this TV an extra star.

We admire its features, and we’re impressed by its picture. It still can’t quite hold off the competition, but if you’re after a fine 4K TV, it’s well worth investigating.

