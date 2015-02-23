Panasonic has lifted the lid on its entire 2015 TV line-up. This year, there's greater emphasis on 4K Ultra HD screens and 2015 also sees Panasonic offer curved 4K televisions for the very first time.
The company has also teamed up with Mozilla to create a brand new operating system powered by Firefox.
For a full rundown of features, screen sizes and specs, please scroll down our list below. We'll be updating the list with UK prices and release dates as and when we get them. Full reviews to follow. Will they be better than Panasonic's 2014 TVs? We shall see...
4K Ultra HD (curved)
CR850 Series
55, 65in
1600Hz
4K Pro
4K Studio Master Processor
Wide Colour Phosphor Panel
Local Dimming Pro
HDR compatible
TV Streaming
my Home Screen 2.0
CR730 Series
55, 60in
1000Hz
Local Dimming
Studio Master Drive
TV Streaming
Full HD
CR430 Series
55in
400Hz
HDMI 2.0
Media Player
4K Ultra HD Flat
CX800 Series
40, 50, 55, 65in
1600Hz
4K Pro
4K Studio Master Processor
Wide Colour Phosphor Panel
Local Dimming Pro
HDR compatible
TV Streaming
my Home Screen 2.0
CX750 Series
43, 49, 55, 60in
1000Hz
Twin HD tuner
Super Bright IPS Panel
TV Streaming
my Home Screen 2.0
CX700 Series
40, 50, 55, 65in
800Hz
Studio Master Drive
Local Dimming
Super Bright Panel
my Home Screen 2.0
CX680 Series
40, 50, 55in
Firefox OS
200Hz
Studio Master Colour
TV Streaming
Quad Core Pro
my Home Screen 2.0
CX400 Series
40, 48, 55, 65in
400Hz (55 and 65in only)
High Contrast
HDMI 2.0
CS600 Series (32, 40, 50, 55, 65in)
400Hz (55 and 65in only)
200Hz (40 and 50in only)
100Hz (32in)
Bright Panel Plus
Adaptive Backlight Dimming
TV Anywhere (not available on 32in model)
TV Streaming
C500 Series (24, 32, 40, 50in)
my Home Screen
Adaptive Backlight Dimming
100Hz (40 and 50in)
100Hz and HD Ready (24 and 32in only)
C300 Series (24, 32, 48, 55in)
High Contrast
Media Player
200Hz (24, 32, 48, 55in only)
HD Ready (24 and 32in only)