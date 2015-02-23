Panasonic has lifted the lid on its entire 2015 TV line-up. This year, there's greater emphasis on 4K Ultra HD screens and 2015 also sees Panasonic offer curved 4K televisions for the very first time.

The company has also teamed up with Mozilla to create a brand new operating system powered by Firefox.

For a full rundown of features, screen sizes and specs, please scroll down our list below. We'll be updating the list with UK prices and release dates as and when we get them. Full reviews to follow. Will they be better than Panasonic's 2014 TVs? We shall see...

4K Ultra HD (curved)

CR850 Series

55, 65in

1600Hz

4K Pro

4K Studio Master Processor

Wide Colour Phosphor Panel

Local Dimming Pro

HDR compatible

TV Streaming

my Home Screen 2.0

CR730 Series

55, 60in

1000Hz

Local Dimming

Studio Master Drive

TV Streaming

Full HD

CR430 Series

55in

400Hz

HDMI 2.0

Media Player

4K Ultra HD Flat

CX800 Series

40, 50, 55, 65in

1600Hz

4K Pro

4K Studio Master Processor

Wide Colour Phosphor Panel

Local Dimming Pro

HDR compatible

TV Streaming

my Home Screen 2.0

CX750 Series

43, 49, 55, 60in

1000Hz

Twin HD tuner

Super Bright IPS Panel

TV Streaming

my Home Screen 2.0

CX700 Series

40, 50, 55, 65in

800Hz

Studio Master Drive

Local Dimming

Super Bright Panel

my Home Screen 2.0

CX680 Series

40, 50, 55in

Firefox OS

200Hz

Studio Master Colour

TV Streaming

Quad Core Pro

my Home Screen 2.0

CX400 Series

40, 48, 55, 65in

400Hz (55 and 65in only)

High Contrast

HDMI 2.0

CS600 Series (32, 40, 50, 55, 65in)

400Hz (55 and 65in only)

200Hz (40 and 50in only)

100Hz (32in)

Bright Panel Plus

Adaptive Backlight Dimming

TV Anywhere (not available on 32in model)

TV Streaming

C500 Series (24, 32, 40, 50in)

my Home Screen

Adaptive Backlight Dimming

100Hz (40 and 50in)

100Hz and HD Ready (24 and 32in only)

C300 Series (24, 32, 48, 55in)

High Contrast

Media Player

200Hz (24, 32, 48, 55in only)

HD Ready (24 and 32in only)