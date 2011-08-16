Trending

Nokia BH-905i review

The Nokia BH-905i Bluetooth headphones will work with almost any audio device Tested at £140

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

Good noise cancelling, but sound can be cluttered when using non-aptX Bluetooth

For

  • Bluetooth
  • good noise cancelling

Against

  • Cluttered and fuzzy sound

Though intended for use with its own headsets, thanks to built-in Bluetooth and a mass of cables, Nokia’s BH-905is will work with almost any audio device.

Good looks, solid build and built-in controls are all good, as is the noise-cancelling, but the sound is a bit cluttered and fuzzy, especially when using the non-aptX Bluetooth.

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.nokia.co.uk
Brand NameNokia
Product TypeHeadset
ManufacturerNokia
Manufacturer Part NumberBH905IBLK
Product NameNokia BH-905i
Product ModelBH-905i

Technical Information

Sound ModeStereo
Minimum Frequency Response15 Hz
Wireless Operating Distance10 m
Connectivity TechnologyWireless
Wireless TechnologyBluetooth
Impedance32 Ohm
Maximum Frequency Response20 kHz
Noise CancelingYes

Earpiece

Earpiece DesignOver-the-head
Earpiece TypeBinaural
Driver Size32 mm

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorEar-cup
Weight Approximate167 g
ColourBlack

Microphone

Microphone TechnologyNoise Cancelling

Interfaces-Ports

Host InterfaceMini-phone

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year