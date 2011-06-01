If you've been craving the digital magazine experience on your Android device then you'll be pleased to hear that Zinio is now available on Android 3.0 tablets.

Already available pre-loaded on selected 2.2 and 2.3 devices, the Zinio app will now be available on Android 3.0 Honeycomb tablet devices.

The Motorola Xoom, Asus Eee Pad Transformer (reviewed in our forthcoming August issue), Acer Iconia Tab A500 and Samsung and LG tablets will all support the app.

Zinio is also promising a selection of 24 free digital magazines, from the company's library of over 4,200, for all users who download Zinio before June 15th.

But the best news of all is of course the inclusion of the digital edition of What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision.

Already available via Zinio on PC, Mac and iPad, it's now naturally included in this Android release, bringing the magazine to the Honeycomb tablets.

Head to the Android Market on your tablet to find and install the Zinio app.

