If you're in the market for a new wireless speaker to use either at home or on the move, you'll certainly find yourself spoilt for choice with the many options currently out there.

The latest manufacturer to join the party is the Netherlands-based Zens, which has just announced the launch of its brand new Qi Wireless Portable Audio Speaker.

MORE: See all our wireless speaker reviews

Zens' new speaker will let you wirelessly stream music through any Bluetooth-enabled device, and it comes with a built-in 4.500 mAh battery for longer audio playback.

It also boasts a wireless charger for your smartphone, while the sound is driven by two 5W speakers. If you own an NFC-compatible device, you can pair it with the speaker.

The Qi Wireless Portable Audio Speaker is now available to buy direct from Zens for €100.

MORE: Best Bluetooth speakers to buy in 2014

by Pete Hayman

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+