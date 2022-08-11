You can finally buy Yamaha's flagship noise-canceling earbuds in the US

Earlier this year, Yamaha expanded its range of true wireless earbuds to include the all-new TW-E7B, and now, they're on sale in the US for $280.

The E7B come with three key features: Yamaha's True Sound and Listening Care technologies and active noise-cancelation (ANC).

True Sound is what Yamaha calls its ability to combine acoustic and digital tech together to render music as the artist intends, while Listening Care balances high and low frequencies alike during low-volume listens to keep the listening experience as consistent as possible by taking into account dynamic range, recording levels, and background noise.

On top of all that, the E7B earbuds have 10mm drivers, five ear tip sizes in the box, and an app-based 'Listening Optimiser' feature that analyzes your ear and adjusts sound to suit you. The Yamaha earbuds also come with Qualcomm Clear Voice Capture (i.e. cVc) to help keep calls clear, and TrueWireless Mirroring works to ensure wireless playback stability.

The E7B earbuds have 6 hours of battery life and get another 16 hours from the charging case. If interested, you can also toggle between different modes on the E7Bs, including a low-latency Gaming Mode or Ambient Mode which lets in sounds from the outside world.

We're yet to test them so can't say how they compare to class leaders such as the Sony WF-1000X4 but it's always good to have options and this is another one to add to the mix.

