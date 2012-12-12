Santa has come early here at whathifi.com as we've got 15 of our Award-winning Humax YouView HD personal video recorders to give away in our Christmas competition.

To say we like the Humax DTR-T1000 would be to scale new heights of understatement. It won our Best Digital HD recorder Award 2012, and delivers simply fantastic picture quality.

It’s also equipped with YouView – the versatile new catch-up and on-demand TV service – as well as twin digital HD tuners and a 500GB hard drive. And we’ve got 15 of them to give away.

“As well as its great picture quality, the DTR-T1000 is ergonomically sensible and has pretty much all the functionality you’d ever need,” we said when we tested it.

There's even a bespoke iOS YouView app for controlling the box and remote setting your recordings.

To be in with a chance of winning one of 15 of these devices, just head on over to our competition page and submit your entry.

PLEASE NOTE: You must be logged in to enter. Competition closes at 11.59pm on January 11th 2013.

