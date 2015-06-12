We know that 8K TV is already on the horizon, even though there’s still only limited 4K content available to watch on TV and online, but that hasn’t stopped an 8K video making its way onto YouTube.

The 2-minute clip, called Ghost Towns, was shot on a RED Epic Dragon 6K camera in portrait, with some of the footage being upscaled using Adobe After Effects to obtain an 8K resolution.

It’s unlikely many people will be able to view the clip in all its glory, but if you do happen to possess the resources, it’s reported to run on Safari and Chrome browsers.

Naim has released a firmware update for its Mu-so wireless speaker. The update is said to bring a number of minor improvements and bug fixes.

To install the update, you can use the Naim app for iOS and Android. Users should get a notification saying the update is available in the ‘Rooms’ section.

For a step-by-step guide, head to the Naim website.

ZTE 4K smartphone

The 2K screens on the current flagship phones from Samsung and LG may already be super-sharp and detailed, but Chinese manufacturer ZTE reportedly wants to go one better. Reports from China suggest that ZTE could fit a 4K display to its next Star 3 flagship device.

Rumours also suggest that the company will use a TFT panel with a "special crystal structure", which would ensure it uses less power.

This rumour needs to be taken with a hefty pinch of salt but given that Sharp has also expressed interest in the screen technology for smartphones, it's very possible the next generation of smartphones could come with 4K screens.

Ruark Audio launching in the US

Ruark Audio will be making its way across the pond, and a selection of products will be available from July 1st.

Products can be bought from a dedicated US website, with the audio brand also having its own US office and warehouse, from where products will be shipped around the country.

Pre-orders for the first batch of products to be made available are open now. The range includes the MR1 wireless speaker system, R1 radio (without DAB tuner) and a limited edition Osborne and Little R1 radio.

Pizza Hut projector

Marketing group Ogilvy & Mather Group Hong Kong have teamed up with Pizza Hut Hong Kong to create a bizarre but pretty clever marketing stunt.

Named the “Pizza Hut Blockbuster Box”, it’s a standard Pizza Hut pizza box... that doubles up as a projector.

When your pizza arrives, you punch a hole out of the front of the box, insert the supplied plastic lens and then scan a code on the side using your phone.

This brings up a movie on your phone, after which you place your phone inside the box on a supplied stand, and the film will project through the plastic lens onto a wall.

There are four films available for customers to sink their teeth into...

