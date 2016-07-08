The Chord Company has released a new Shawline cable range that starts at £200. For that sort of money, you’d expect the cables to do a lot, but Chord says the new range does "nothing". By that, Chord means the cables have no colouration, no signal loss and no interference.

The Shawline range is claimed to “carry a musical signal with an extraordinary degree of detail and accuracy” thanks in part to the company’s Tuned ARAY technology.

The range is available now and comprises analogue interconnects (1m: £200, £80 per additional metre), a digital RCA cable (1m: £200, £80 per additional metre) and a loudspeaker cable (£30p/m unterminated, £100 with banana/spade terminations).

Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin Wireless white

Bowers and Wilkins has introduced a new white version of its five-star Zeppelin Wireless Bluetooth speaker. Internal electronics and speaker drivers are the same as in the black version - they were so good, B&W would have been silly to change them.

The white Zeppelin Wireless will be available from early August for £499.

Deezer's new features

Music-streaming service Deezer has given its interface a makeover and improved its discovery features to compete with Spotify and Apple Music. The new feature is called Channels and it joins Flow as a means of providing users with recommended music. Channels lets users browse at least 20 categories of music, along with news and podcasts, and everything is localised based on the user’s location.

Flow has been updated to provide more accurate and personalised music based on listening habits, and the homepage now features a navigation slider which should get you to where you want to go within the service much quicker. We weren't hugely impressed with the mobile app when we reviewed Deezer, so hopefully the updates have made it much easier to navigate.

Master & Dynamic x The Rolling Stones

Master & Dynamic has taken its MH40 over-ear headphones and given them a new lick of paint to celebrate The Rolling Stones. There will be only 1962 pairs of the headphones, to commemorate the year The Rolling Stones formed. They feature the Stones’ iconic tongue logo on the ear cups. They also come with a carry pouch with the logo on, as does the packaging.

The headphones will be available exclusively for Spotify Premium subscribers, where "superfans" should receive an email with a voucher code. To be a "superfan", you may need to have streamed more than just Paint It Black a few times. The headphones will be available through Spotify for £429 including a headphone stand until 13th July, when the remaining pairs will go on sale to the general public.

Cambridge Audio CXU free gift offer

If you like getting free stuff with kit you buy - and who doesn't? - you’ll want to read on. Cambridge Audio is offering new and existing customers of the CXU Blu-ray player a free Google Chromecast streaming dongle.

By adding a Chromecast to the CXU, customers will be able to stream content from Netflix and iPlayer among many other streaming apps. The CXU will upsample audio content to 24-bit/192kHz and video content to 4K. CXU customers can claim their Chromecast by heading to this page.

