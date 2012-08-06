Welcome back to The Week in HD – our weekly guide to all things high-definition on TV. Apologies for the silence last week – we were all swept away by Olympics fever, especially by Danny Boyle's incredible opening ceremony, not to mention the fact that it's been quite an amazing week for Team GB.

We won't be able to list all the events happening on BBC HD and Sky – that would be insane – but there's plenty of Olympics sports happening every single day, all in glorious HD!

In case you want a breather from all the Olympics, here are a few other things showing on TV:

Monday 6th August

Alan Partridge's Mid Morning Matters - Sky Atlantic HD - 9pm

Special Edition. In the penultimate episode of this series, Alan tackled north Norfolk's hot topics, but Sidekick Simon is hell bent on pushing him over the edge.

Torchwood: Miracle Day - Watch HD - 10pm

As the final days of RTD's Miracle Day approaches, we get closer to the secret behind the Three Families' aim in plunging the world into a zombie recession - Jack's days are numbered as well...or are they?

Tuesday 7th August

Doctor Who - Watch HD - 8pm

Vampires in Venice. The Doctor takes Amy and Rory to 16th century Venice for a date...and encounter some very well-dressed vampires. There's a wonderful score by Murray Gold, and Helen McCrory guest stars as the vampire queen, but is she really what she seems?

The Newsroom - Sky Atlantic HD - 10pm

Amen. International breaking news versus domestic news - the News Night team struggle to cover both an uprising in Egypt and a teachers' protest in Wisconsin.

The Island - ITV1 HD - 10.35pm

Ewan McGregor and Scarlett Johansson star in this sci-fi movie, as two friends living in a strict utopian facility, where winners of a lottery are allowed to visit 'The Island'.

But is this island a relaxing holiday or a place where they harvest organs? Michael Bay directs, with Sean Bean, Michael Clarke Duncan, Djimon Hounsou and Steve Buscemi also starring.

Wednesday 8th August

Agatha Christie's Poirot - ITV1 HD - 8pm

Hallowe'en Party. A children's Hallowe'en party ends in a murder most foul, when a young girl is found drowned in the apple-bobbing tub. Just a few hours ago, she was boasting about having seen a murder from years ago...

Delightfully dark and gruesome story penned by Mark Gatiss, starring David Suchet, Zoe Wanamaker, Julian Rhind-Tutt and Ian Hallard.

Thursday 9th August

Castle - Alibi HD - 11pm

Wrapped Up In Death. A mummy, a curse, and a murder. Playing around with plenty of Indiana Jones and The Mummy references, the detectives investigate the murder of a museum curator who is believed to have fallen foul of a Mayan curse...a curse that seems to have latched on to Castle as well – hijinks ensue.

Friday 10th August

Toy Story 3 - Sky Movies HD Premiere - 8pm

Third instalment from the lovable Pixar animated film series, which finds the toys mistakenly delivered to a daycare centre, right before Andy leaves for college. Prepare for tears at the end.

Colombiana - Sky Movies HD Premiere - 9.45pm

Originally meant to be a sequel to Leon, Luc Besson directs this assassin-vengeance story, where Zoe Saldana is hunting down the mobster that killed her parents when she was a child.

Boardwalk Empire - Sky Atlantic HD - 10pm

Ourselves Alone. The Atlantic City power struggle continues, as Nucky finds himself in jail, but hatches a plan to re-establish his authority and to smoke out who betrayed him, all in one fell swoop.

Saturday 11th August

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button - 4HD - 6.55pm

Based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's 1922 short story of the same name, this elegantly filmed story follows the unusual life of Benjamin Button, a man who ages in reverse, and his relationship with Daisy, his love interest throughout his life. Directed by David Fincher, starring Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett.

Sunday 12th August

Olympics 2012: Closing Ceremony - BBC HD & Sky 3D - 8.50pm

And so, it sadly ends. The closing ceremony will celebrate the achievements of all the athletes, and includes the handover from London to Rio for the 2016 Olympics. We'll be rocking out to 'A Symphony of British Music', directed by Kim Gavin, celebrating 50 years of British music.

'Til next week...