Initially available on the Android platform in Beta form this month, an iPhone/iPod/iPad version will follow in April and BlackBerry and Windows Phone 7 versions later this year.

The app works with or without an internet connection, so is ideal for listening 'on the go'. Users can 'charge' their phones with music by initially downloading it via wi-fi for playback later when no wi-fi or web connection is available.

Buffering and caching mechanisms mean music can be delivered to smartphones without eating into your data allowance, running up expensive bills or having to stay in one place to get a reliable wi-fi connection.

Steve Purdham, CEO of we7, says: "Mobile signals are unreliable for radio streaming but with the new we7 app you can still 'use it if you lose it' – continuing to listen to your favourite music radio stations, regardless of connectiion."

Users can create their own range of radio stations by entering the artists or genres they love. The stations are dynamically created by selecting and refreshing music from more than seven million songs on we7's streaming music site.

we7 radio also provides themed stations based on recommendations from the company's "expert editorial team".

A free version of the we7 radio app, offering a free, ad-funded radio service, is available now from Android Marketplace.

Users who wish to choose their own songs, albums and playlists can upgrade to an 'on-demand' service for £9.99 a month.

