Walmart Labor Day special: Samsung 55in 4K Smart TV – $150 off

The first Monday in September is fast approaching, so if you'd like a new 4K TV to come home to once the festivities die down, Walmart is offering a great little deal on a 4K Samsung packed with smarts, UHD resolution and plenty of features.

The model? The Samsung UN55NU6900. It's a flat panel, 4K resolution LED display, complete with Samsung's 120 Motion Rate and Auto Motion Plus for smooth motion, and PurColor, which promises to deliver a wide spectrum of colors.

On the subject of colors, the TV also supports HDR, including Samsung's own HDR10+, ensuring you get access not only to 4K video but the benefits of high dynamic range images.

Samsung 55" 4K UHD Smart TV UN55NU6900 $528 $378 at Walmart This already budget-conscious Samsung 4K TV is now even more friendly on your wallet, thanks to Walmart's $150 Labor Day saving. It's a slim design, 4K UHD TV with HDR10+ and the higher 120 Hz motion rate. At this low price, we can't reasonably ask for more...View Deal

The TV features a slim 38in x 22.5in x 3in design with a simple stand that has a foot at either end.

Samsung's smart TV platform is one of the better ones, and here you can use its Universal Guide to search all your available TV content at once. The Samsung SmartThings app can control your TV and other smart devices in one place, too.

There's wi-fi and ethernet connectivity, two HDMI inputs – with support for Audio Return Channel – plus a USB connection and DLNA streaming.

While the NU6900 series represents Samsung's entry-level 4K range, Samsung does have form at this more affordable end of the market. A number of its 4K TVs have performed solidly over the years, with the Samsung UE65MU7000 4K model gaining five stars in our tests. It just proves you don’t have to spend serious money to get excellent picture performance.

Our advice? While not a 2019 model, there are plenty of streaming options, smarts and connectivity for $378. One thing though: stocks may not last...

