Virgin Media has signed an exclusive partnership deal with music streaming service Spotify.

The 'pioneering partnership' will see Spotify's catalogue of more than 13 million songs available to Virgin customers however they want, be it online, on the move through their mobiles or in the living room through their TVs.

Virgin says it will be the only digital entertainment provider in the UK to integrate Spotify into its TV offering through an app on its TiVo service, as well as providing a bundled solution for customers with Virgin mobile phones.

Due to launch in the next few months, Virgin will make Spotify available to new and existing customers through a range of special offers.

This will include both Spotify Unlimited, which gives unlimited, ad-free access to Spotify's music library on computers, and Spotify Premium for use on mobile devices.

Customers choosing Spotify through Virgin Media will also be offered exclusive features and content, as well as being eligible for special promotions.

Andreas Liffgarden, director of biusiness development at Spotify, says: "By teaming up with Virgin Media we are giving millions more people across the UK the chance to enjoy music at their fingertips... be that on their computer, mobile, and for the first time through their TV."

Existing Spotify users who are currently, or become, Virgin Media broadband customers will be able to keep their existing accounts and take advantage of bundled offers.

