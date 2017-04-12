Our favourite user review from all those posted on What Hi-Fi? in March is a great report on the Samsung UE55JS8500, one of our Award-winning TVs from 2015.

Various areas of the 4K TV's performance are covered including standard and high-definition picture quality, sound quality and its operating system.

Our winner says the "mesmerising level of detail and colour" and "fluid" user interface are particularly praiseworthy.

It's a thorough review that covers every base, from picture and sound quality through to the effect of the curve on the viewing experience.

Z Evans is the lucky reader responsible and wins a pair of £100 Lindy Cromo NXC-100 noise-cancelling headphones for his troubles.

You can read the full user review here.

We'll be selecting a winning user review every month, with a prize for the winner. So if you haven't entered a review of your own, now's the time...

MORE: How to write your own user review