Urban Editions will custom build a new home for your turntable and vinyl

So, you've bought a brand new turntable. You've paired your deck with the best amplifier and speakers and you're all set, right?

Only, your precious record-spinner sits precariously on a coffee table, occasionally getting used as an actual plate when someone orders pizza. Locating a particular LP, meanwhile, means rifling through a bookcase in the spare room.

Where's the joy in owning great music if you can't store, protect and play it with the same ease and style that listening to it affords you?

That's where Urban Editions comes in, presenting a collection of customisable vinyl and media storage furniture, UK-made and using sustainable, solid hardwoods.

Pieces can be tailored to fit your space and style, and each one is easily transportable and straightforward to construct (it is delivered in easy-to-assemble sections with specialist fittings).

Choose your width, height, legs, wood and finishes and Urban Editions does the rest. All furniture is then made to order in around 4-6 weeks. Woods and stain finishes to choose from include oak, ash, walnut and iroko, and all the timbers used are FSC-certified from sustainable sources, too.

We particularly like the look of the Kelston Record Player Cabinet on Hairpin Legs (pictured, from £895) . It's a warm nod to retro charm, but it doesn't make us want to slip into corduroy bell-bottoms or crack open a Babycham. Not yet, anyway.

