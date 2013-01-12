UPDATE

Now available is the full version of the Naim n-Serve for Mac app, previously released as a 'public beta'.

Allowing users of Apple computers to control Naim's range of servers, it's now downloadable free from Apple's App Store.

Posted 19.12.12

Naim has announced a 'public beta' of its n-Serve for Mac control app, allowing users of Apple computers to take control of their Naim servers. It's available as a free download from the Naim website.

The free app joins the existing Windows Naim Desk Top Client and n-Serve for iOS, and works with Naim's HDX, UnitiServe, NS01, NS02 and NS03 servers. Among the facilities it offers are:

- Build and edit playlists

- Browse by cover art

- Edit metadata

- Access server maintenance and configuration settings

- Browse internet radio and save presets

- Explore music library by following extended metadata links (e.g. clicking on a performer displays all of the music with which they've been involved)

In addition, the Mac version adds some new features, including:

- A new design native to the Mac user interface

- Simple drag and drop playlist creation and album art editing

- Links to Google, Wikipedia and YouTube from directly within the application to discover everything you could ever want to know about your music

- The ability to link radio presets to a web page to allow fast access to programme information for favourite stations

As this is a beta version, users are asked to report any issues or anomalies they may find to support@naimaudio.com

