Richer Sounds is discounting the Humax Foxsat-HDR Freesat+ HDD recorder, available to its VIP customers for £245, a saving of £55. And Richer is selling the Sony BDP-S360 Blu-ray player for £140.

Elsewhere, Superfi has a couple of special Awards offers, as we've already reported here, and Sevenoaks Sound & Vision is running a special 7-day discount offer on a whole range of our Award winners.

For example, Sevenoaks has the Philips 32PFL7404 LCD TV with two-year warranty for £569, the Sony BDP-S760 Blu-ray player (our 2009 Product of the Year) for £349 and the Arcam Solo Mini with Wharfedale Diamond 10.1 speakers for £749.

Looking for a top-notch budget home cinema amplifier? Then how about the Sony STR-DH800 for just £279, again from Sevenoaks. Or you can have the Sony STR-DA5400ES, our Best Buy at £1000-£1500, for £1299.

We've also teamed up with Amazon to create a dedicated What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision Awards page on amazon.co.uk*.



They've a large stock of our Award-winning products, including TVs, Blu-ray players, iPods and docks, speakers and hi-fi/home cinema amplifiers.



For example, Amazon is selling our Best Buy Samsung LE26B450 for £289.99. They also have the Sony BDP-S360 Blu-ray player for £149, a discount of £30.



If it's hi-fi you're after, Richer Sounds is offering its VIP customers the Marantz CD6003 and PM6003 for £599.96, with a free pair of Wharfedale Diamond 10.1 speakers as part of the package.



Or you can save £150 on an Arcam Solo Mini, which Richer is selling for £599.95, or save £50 on the Denon D-M37DAB, now selling for £199.95.



Want to save money on cables? Then head on over to the Merlin Cables website, where they're offering 30 per cent off everything – including our Best analogue interconnect, the £40 Merlin Mozart – until October 31st. You can buy the Mozart online for just £28. And you get a 30-day home trial.



Head on over to the Hi-Spek website and you'll find the Denon AVR-1910+ Sony BDP-S760 for £680 (£850 at full retail), or the AVR-1910 + Q Acoustics 2000 Cinema speaker package for £830 (£1000 full retail).

Alternatively, how about the Pioneer SC-LX82 AV receiver + Q Acoustics 2000 package for £2200 (£2450 at full retail)?

Hi-Spek is also selling the Pure Avanti Flow, one of our Products of the Year, for £130 – a saving of £50. Or you can pick up a Panasonic SC-BT200 all-in-one Blu-ray system for £420, shaving £80 off the usual price.

Want a Blu-ray recorder? The Panasonic DMR-BS850 is available from Hi-Spek for £730 (usually £800).

And if a new iPod dock's on your shopping list, the Best Buy Yamaha PDX-50 is all yours for £160, a saving of £40.

There's also a handy saving of £100 on the Best Buy Panasonic TX-L37S10 LCD TV from HiFiBitz.

We'll keep updating this story with more hot deals as they become available, so watch this space! And let us know if you spot any good deals you'd like to share.

* Please note, products supplied by Simply Electronics may be sourced from outside the UK and may not be covered by the UK manufacturer's warranty. Full details of Simply Electronics' terms and conditions can be viewed here.

