Toshiba announces new 4K Fire TVs with 120Hz panels and full-array local dimming

Toshiba has unveiled a new range of 4K TVs which are the first Fire TVs to feature full-array local dimming. This backlight technology improves black levels by reducing the potential for light bleed, suggesting Toshiba's LCD TVs could potentially deliver superior picture quality to Amazon’s own Fire TV Omni line.

Available in 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch sizes, the M550KU-Series is quoted as having “up to 48” dimming zones. There's also Dolby Vision, HDR 10, Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X support built-in. Like Amazon's Omni range, the new Toshiba TVs offer hands-free control of Amazon Alexa via built-in far-field microphones and there's also a picture-in-picture option to let you check your Alexa-compatible security cameras without interrupting your viewing.

In addition to local array dimming, the M550KU-Series will also be the first Fire TVs to boast a 120Hz native refresh rate. However, gamers should note that this will only be of benefit when playing via apps as the HDMI 2.1 sockets on the Toshiba TVs top-out at 4K@60Hz. Furthermore, although auto low-latency mode (ALLM) is onboard, variable refresh rate (VRR) is not.

Toshiba’s M550KU TVs will go on sale at Amazon and Best Buy later this month, priced at $800 (55-inch), $1000 (65-inch) and $1200 (75-inch).

More

Should you buy a Toshiba TV?

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) review

The best TV deals 2021: 4K, QLED, HDR, OLED