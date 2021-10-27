Amazon's first 4K TVs are now on sale... at Amazon

Amazon unveiled its own TVs back in September – but now you can actually hop online and buy them!

The tech giant's range of 4K TVs is split into two lines: Fire TV Omni Series and Fire TV 4-Series.

The range-topping Amazon Fire TV Omni Series starts at $409.99 (around £300 / AU$550) and is available in 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, and 75-inch screen sizes. It boasts Dolby Vision (65- and 75-inch models only), HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus, as well as hands-free controls using the Alexa voice assistant.

The cheaper Amazon Fire TV 4-Series starts at $369.99 (around £280 / AU$500) and is available in 43-, 50-, and 55-inch sizes. It combines 4K UHD resolution with HDR10 and HLG, plus a fully-integrated Fire TV experience with support for many of the same Alexa experiences as the Omni Series.

Both models come with an Alexa voice remote but the pricier Omni Series has far-field mics built into the TV itself, so you don't need to bother with the remote when, say, searching for TV of movie recommendations.

Amazon says the new sets are the first to offer the company's "Frustration-Free Setup" software, which automatically recognises your Wi-Fi and checks which apps you have already downloaded on your other Fire TV devices.

Alexa Home Theater (coming soon, apparently) is another interesting feature. It automatically gives you the option to pair your TV to compatible Echo speakers during setup (you'll get a notification in the Alexa app). It should help you get an Alexa-based home cinema experience up and running without too much fuss.

Lastly, Amazon today announced that Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit are headed to the Fire TV Omni Series and Fire TV 4-Series "soon", making it easier to beam videos, music and photos from your iPhone/iPad to your TV.

The Amazon-built sets have only been announced for the US at the moment. Full pricing is as follows: Omni Series: 75-inch: $1,099.99; 65-inch: $829.99; 55-inch: $559.99; 50-inch: $509.99; 43-inch: $409.99. Fire TV 4-Series: 55-inch: $519.99; 50-inch: $469.99; 43-inch: $369.99.

