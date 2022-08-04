Tidal deal: get 3 months of Tidal for $3

Tidal is no stranger to a deal and once again there's a certified bargain on offer for anyone looking to up their streaming game.

Right now through 31 August, you can enjoy three months of Tidal for $3 (opens in new tab). This gets you access to Tidal HiFi Plus or Tidal HiFi Plus Family.

If you really don't want to spend a penny, then there is still the option of a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Normally you would be paying $9.99/month for Tidal HiFi or $19.99/month for Tidal HiFi Plus. So it's quite a saving across three months.

Of course, once your deal period is over, you can either cancel or choose to start paying the full monthly charge. Further discounts on the standard rates are available for students and families, and in the US, for military and first responders.

This offer is only available for new Tidal customers but if you are thinking of trying Tidal, now looks like a good time.

Needless to say, unless you'd rather open Tidal out to the whole household with the Family plan, we'd get stuck into the HiFi Plus tier, which is Tidal's most premium. In addition to Tidal's intuitive interface and expansive catalogue, you get access to Tidal Masters – Tidal's expansive collection of hi-res audio tracks (typically 24-bit/96kHz), Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio.

In our Tidal review, we noted, "Whether you’re listening to 320kbps, CD-quality or hi-res streams, Tidal sounds great compared to its rivals. There’s no doubt we’d wholeheartedly recommend signing up for Tidal HiFi if you can."

