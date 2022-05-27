This weekend's best headphones deal: five-star JBL wireless sport earbuds drop to just £99

If a heady combination of sunshine and an upcoming three day week has left you with an unsaciouble urge to get out and enjoy the great outdoors over the weekend, then we've found a deal on the perfect wireless headphones to accompany you on almost any activity.

Launched earlier this year the JBL Reflect Flow Pro wireless in-ear headphones are one of the best pairs of sports-oriented pairs you can buy, combining superb five-star sonics with a marathon battery life to make for an extremely appealing proposition, especially discounted as they are currently at Richer Sounds (opens in new tab), Amazon (opens in new tab)and Currys (opens in new tab)by 23%.

The buds are circular, comprising a branded central button with silver sides and coloured detailing around the driver housing, visible through the translucent fins and tips. They stay put no matter what you throw at them, and with IPX7 water resistance, they should suit most outdoor types of exercise or adventure, no matter how wet you plan to get.

Battery life is superb, standing at 10 hours from the buds themselves, plus another 20 from the supplied carry case. And the whole lot can go from empty to fully charged in about two hours.

Expect some features usually only found in higher-end models, too. Aswell as active noise cancelling there's an Ambient Aware mode lets in some background noise to hear traffic noise or station announcements, while TalkThru dampens the volume down low enough to hold a conversation without taking the earbuds out.

Sonically the JBL Reflect Flow Pro wireless in-ears are incredibly impressive, especially for sports headphones earning five stars when we reviewed them. With precise timing and plenty of detail, while the bass is deep but playful, precise and well-balanced, ideal for punchy, driving tracks to help keep you motivated with a battery that should outlast all but the hardiest of exercise fiends.

