This insane Nakamichi Dolby Atmos soundbar has 9.2.4 channels and is discounted by $300 in the Prime Day sales

There are simple soundbars that just aim to improve your TV sound and there are more premium models that promise immersive audio in your living room. And then there's the Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra.

This flagship soundbar package from the Japanese audio specialists delivers a massive 9.2.4 channels of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound with dual 10-inch subwoofers and four surround speakers.

The best part? This premium soundbar system is currently discounted by $300 in the Prime day event bringing it down to a more accessible $1600 (opens in new tab), and while it may not be the most inexpensive soundbar in today's sales, it's undoubtedly got the most impressive, feature-packed spec.

It boasts the company's all-new Spatial Surround Elevation (SSE) Max technology, supercharged speaker drivers and amplifier hardware, eARC connectivity, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Dolby Vision and, for the first time ever, Bluetooth 5 with Qualcomm aptX HD support.

The exhaustive number of features and drivers included with the Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra is probably due to its unconventional product development. Nakamichi actually collaborated with its customers through survey and beta tests, analysing over 5000 reviews to understand the upgrades and features that consumers most wanted for the 2022 model.

To future-proof connectivity, HDMI eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) enables the soundbar to receive lossless Dolby TrueHD audio coupled with 4K HDR and Dolby Vision pass-through to a TV. With 3 HDMI 2.1 inputs, multiple devices can be conveniently connected to the soundbar also.

The fully upgraded soundbar houses custom-designed extended range twin-cone drivers, silk dome surround effects tweeters and high output amplifiers to boast smooth, powerful, crystal-clear sound, ensuring every audience member has the best seat in the house. Meanwhile, the dual 10-inch subwoofers have all-new high output amplifiers and upgraded drivers. Lastly, the quad modular surround speakers boast silk dome tweeters and extended range twin-cone drivers too.

It's not a model we've tested yet but this Nakamichi system is probably the highest channel count premium soundbar system you'll find discounted this Prime Day.

