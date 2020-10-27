Awesome AirPods Pro deal returns! Now just $200 at Amazon and Walmart

Anyone looking for Apple's AirPods Pro noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds at a more palatable price, read on.

Amazon and Walmart are currently selling the AirPods Pro for just $199.99, offering a saving of $50 on the typical price. We've seen the AirPods Pros around the $230 mark, but this is the joint-lowest price we've seen them to date. Delivery is free, too.

Amazon: Apple AirPods Pro $250 $199.99

Under review, we called the AirPods Pro "exceptionally comfortable" and praised their "strong noise-cancelling and balanced, easy-going sound". As well suited to a long-haul flight as they are to a run around the block, they could be the only pair of headphones you ever need.View Deal

Walmart: Apple AirPods Pro $250 $199.99

The 2019-released AirPods Pros feature Apple's flagship H1 chip, as well as the firm's tastiest tech in the realm of true wireless headphones: voice control (with Siri) and effective active noise cancellation, complete with a most welcome Transparency mode for letting noise from the outside world in.

Battery life is a claimed five hours for the earphones, with another 19 hours added by the charging case. They might be chunkier and costlier than the standard Apple AirPods (2019), but the Pros could be the only pair of in-ear headphones you ever need.

The AirPods Pro's user experience, unprecedented levels of comfort and choice of three ear tip sizes make the AirPods Pro a strong contender in the true wireless category. And if you're going to buy them, why not nab yourself a top deal like this one in the process?

