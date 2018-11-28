The Lenco-MD is the world's first 3D-printed modular turntable

Don't worry, you don't need to own a 3D printer to own this deck. But if you have got one, now's your chance to print your very own turntable, designed - up to a point- to your own specification.

The Lenco-MD claims to be the world's first such record player. It can be printed at home and offers a range of swappable modules for personalising the design. And if you like the idea of a modular deck, Lenco can do the 3D printing bit for you.

The Lenco-MD is currently a Kickstarter campaign, aiming for $50,000 funding before it hits production. It's a collaboration between turntable manufacturer Lenco - responsible for the four-star L-85 budget turntable - and 3D printer producer, RepRapUniverse.

Like the L-85, it's available in a range of bright colours, with more colour options promised. The belt-drive deck has a built-in phono stage, RCA output and a headphone connection.

There's a specially-designed tonearm and it ships with the AT3600 Audio-Technica cartridge. As for the modules, they're set to include a solar-charging battery and a wireless Bluetooth module. More are promised.

Is this the start of a trend? Lenco hopes so. The company plans to launch an online community for owners to share turntable designs and ideas for modules. But first, it needs to hit its Kickstarter total.