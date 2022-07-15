The iPhone 14 Max could be in short supply at launch

We're likely just two months away from the iPhone 14 launch, but if these rumours are correct, it might not go as slickly as Apple would like. That's because one model could be in short supply, while price hikes could be more widespread across the range than previously thought. Eek.

We'll start with the possible supply issue. The iPhone 14 Max is the model in question – it's rumoured to be a new entry in the iPhone line-up, being the same size as the Pro Max but with the same power and memory specs (and cameras) as the standard iPhone 14.

According to reliable analyst Ross Young (via 9to5Mac (opens in new tab)), shipments of the device's panel are lagging behind where they should be so close to launch. It doesn't necessarily mean the device will be delayed, but it's a kink that needs to be ironed out with just two months to go.

Now the pricing. Wedbush Securities' Dan Ives told The Sun (opens in new tab) that the iPhone 14 could cost £100 / $100 (about AU$175) more than its predecessor. Ives didn't spell out which model that referred to, but it was already widely rumoured that the Pro models would cost more than last year's iterations. Now we could see every handset in the iPhone 14 family carry a higher price tag than their iPhone 13 equivalent.

But one analyst reckons otherwise. Ben Wood from CCS Insight speculates that while a price hike looks likely due to rising production and component costs, Apple could choose to absorb those costs to tempt already squeezed consumers into parting with their hard-earned. Or, in his words, "Given the cost of living head-winds Apple may decide that increasing prices could be counterproductive."

Currently valued at $2.4 trillion, Apple could certainly afford to suck up a few extra costs

The iPhone 14 Pro models are rumoured to offer the new A16 Bionic chip, a new design and a new 48-megapixel rear camera. Which should put some real distance between them and the non-Pro variants. Let's see if the prices reflect this.

