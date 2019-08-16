TCL Roku TVs for 2019: 8K, QLED, Dolby Atmos, Vision... and low prices

TCL’s new Roku TV models, most of which were announced at CES earlier this year, have finally got US pricing and availability details attached to them.

The 2019 range tops out with the all-new QLED 8-Series, which comprises the 65Q825 QLED (65in, $1999) and 75Q825 (75in, $2999). Following their fall release will be the launch of 8K models in screen sizes of 75in and larger "soon", although prices are under wraps for now.



More affordable alternatives to Samsung's QLED TVs, the two imminent Roku smart sets introduce the Chinese brand’s newly developed contrast technology, designed to make the most of their QLED quantum dot panel in an effort to take on OLED TVs. TCL says they offer a “significant jump” in brightness, contrast control and viewing angles compared to LED models, with the 8-Series TVs also supposedly capable of 100% DCI-P3 color volume coverage.

TCL's AiPQ Engine processing works to optimize color, contrast and clarity during 4K HDR performance, too, and to that end HDR10 support is backed by Dolby Vision compatibility.

Building on a feature found in select 2018 TCL TVs, the 8-Series utilizes iPQ Engine, allowing the TVs to algorithmically compensate for small performance variations in different sources. And in this year’s sets, owners will also be able to make further colour calibration adjustments if they so wish via a new iPQ Engine Mobile app (iOS and Android).

Also new for TCL's 2019 sets is Dolby Atmos audio, aimed at creating a ‘virtual’ surround sound effect from the TV’s built-in speakers.

Built-in Roku provides owners with direct access to the streaming platform’s 5000 streaming channels through the familiar Roku OS, which supports voice control for, for example, searching and launching content and switching inputs.



The more affordable 6-Series Roku TVs, which also use premium QLED panel technology and include many of the features above, will be available this summer in a wider range of sizes, starting at under $600.

Meanwhile, the new 5-Series represents the budget TCL TVs for 2019 - available this summer in 43in, 50in, 55in and 65in sizes and starting under $300.

