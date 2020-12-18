T+A Solitaire P-SE are high-end audiophile headphones with planar magnetic tech

If you're familiar with high-end planar magnetic headphones, you might have heard of the original T+A Solitaire P. Well, the newly announced Solitaire P-SE is a brand new model based on those very headphones. The difference? Some tweaks to the internal and external design, plus a slightly cheaper price tag.

The T+A Solitaire P-SE keep some of the Solitaire P's key design elements like the chamfered ear cups, but there are a few subtle changes here and there. For example, some aluminium parts have been swapped out for a "high quality synthetic compound". Not only does this keep production costs down, but it also reduces the headphones' overall weight.

Inside each earcup is a new transducer (the TPM 2500), which is based on the single-row magnet array of the TPM 3100, as found in the Solitaire P. The difference here is that the design now includes a new membrane and filters.

The Solitaire P-SE are hand-made in Herford, Germany and are available in a new elegant black matt finish. They will cost $3600 / £3000 when they launch on 25th January. That's a small saving on the flagship Solitaire P, which cost $6400 / £4800.

They are also the first in a new 'SE' nomenclature from T+A. Going forward, the brand will launch other entry-level products to complement existing devices using the same suffix.

