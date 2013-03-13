Trending

SVS adds SB1000 and PB1000 active subwoofers to UK range

New models sell for £499 apiece, offer the choice of sealed-box or ported designs

Now available in the UK are the SVS SB1000 and SVS PB1000 active subwoofers, the latest products from US sub specialists SVSound.

The two models sell for £499 apiece through UK distributor Karma-AV, and offer buyers the choice of a compact sealed-box design offering bass down to 24Hz, or a larger ported model extending down to 19Hz.

The SVS SB1000 uses an in-house 30cm front-firing driver driven by the company's Sledge STA-300D Class D amplifier, delivering 300W with a peak output of 720W, with DSP processing to give better control of the drive-unit. It's a 33cm cube, weighs 14kg and is finished in black ash with a black grille.

The PB1000 uses the same amplification and processing, but with a 25cm SVS driver tuned with a front-venting 8.9cm-diameter port. It stands 47cm tall, is 47cm deep and 38cm wide, and weighs 21kg.

Both models have stereo line-ins and 80Hz hit-pass filtered outputs, speaker-level inputs, variable low-pass filter with LFE bypass, and discrete phase and volume controls.

Written by Andrew Everard

