For some vinyl enthusiasts, the surface noise of vinyl records is as endearing as the actions of pulling a disc from its sleeve or lowering a turntable’s tonearm lever.

But of course one can have too much of a good thing, and the sound of a worn record can fall into that category.

And if a good ol’ clean can’t help, maybe the SugarCube SC-1 can.

Designed for people with older or second-hand record collections, the all-in-one noise removal device uses proprietary ‘click & pop’ removal technology by Silicon Valley-based start-up SweetVinyl to eliminate vinyl noise in real-time.

The technology supposedly uses an algorithm to detect, isolate and remove unwanted noise while keeping the music signal unharmed. All owners have to do is hook the SC-1 up to a phono stage, press a button to initiate the clean-up process, and turn a dial to adjust the strength of the process.

We know what you’re thinking: it may have to be heard to be believed…

When the supplied USB key is plugged into the SC-1, the process can be initiated and controlled via SweetVinyl's SugarCube app for iOS and Android devices.

We first saw the SC-1 on Indiegogo back in 2016 and, while a small number were demonstrated in the UK last year, it is finally available to buy in the UK - in black or silver finishes.

The damage, as it were? £1550. We bet the clicks and pops seem even more endearing now.

MORE:

11 of the best turntables 2018

A New Record: What Hi-Fi? remembers its first time

3 of the best 21st-century turntable systems

9 affordable turntable upgrades

25 record stores to visit before you die