Spotify's bid for world domination will take a further step tomorrow (March 13th) when it launches its music streaming service in Germany.

The business now operates in the UK, US, France and nine other countries.

Spotify says it now has more than ten million active users, three million of whom pay for its service to override time limit restrictions and remove adverts. It finally launched in the US last year.

In Germany, users will be charged the same €9.99 (£8.40) monthly fee for the business's premium service that is levied elsewhere in the EU.

