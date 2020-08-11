Sony wireless Extra Bass headphones with Alexa voice control, now 40% off

On the market for a set of affordable wireless headphones? How does a deal on a Sony pair sound? If you're a regular reader, it'll sound very good indeed: the excellent Sony WH-1000XM3s are our reigning, Award-winning champions, but they've just been superseded by the new WH-1000XM4 and (whisper it) honestly, they're even better. But these Sony offerings start from $250at Amazon, even when on offer (as the XM3s currently are).

The set of Sony wireless on-ear headphones that's just been reduced by 40 per cent as part of Amazon's summer sale will currently cost you just $78 at Amazon – and these affordable headphones match the flagship XM4's 30-hour battery claim.

The Sony WH-XB700 isn't a model we've tested thoroughly, but as part of Sony's popular Extra Bass (or XB) range, the build is solid and you'll get a whopping 30 hours of playtime, a USB-C charger (meaning a 10-minute charge gives you an extra 90 minutes of playback), NFC pairing, Alexa built-in and sound customisation with Sony Headphones Connect app support.

Sony WH-XB700 wireless headphones $130 $78 at Amazon

Sony on-ears with a 30-hour battery, USB-C quick-charge (a 10-min charge gives you an extra 90-min of juice) and the Sony Headphones Connect app support, for EQ alterations and Amazon Alexa hands-free music. A very smart 40% saving – but we don't know how long it'll last... View Deal

A quick scan of Amazon's customer reviews reveals that comfort is another area in which these on-ears score high marks, thanks to the cushioned earcups which also swivel to lie flat for easier storage.

Our advice? If your wireless headphones budget maxes out at $80, it's an awful lot of current tech for little money – including a mic for call-handling and EQ adjustments via the Sony Headphones Connect app. No, you won't get the class-leading noise cancellation found in Sony's flagship models, but if that's not high on your list of priorities, this is a great little deal.

