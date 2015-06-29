The bundle includes Sony’s MDR-10RC on-ear headphones, which are compatible with high-resolution audio, and six high-res audio albums through Sony’s Xperia Lounge app. Also included in the deal is a three-month subscription to CD-quality lossless streaming service, Tidal.

The Z3+ features Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) technology, which is claimed to upscale tracks automatically. The technology aims to restore high-frequency signals and fine fade-out sound, which is lost in compressed audio files.

The smartphone also has built-in Digital Noise Cancelling technology, which promises to block out external sound.

The package is available to customers who get their Z3+ through Carphone Warehouse, Vodafone and O2.

The Sony Z3+ was launched in May 2015, as an evolution of the outgoing Award-winning Z3, with a slimmer, lighter body, and a faster processor. The Full HD display and 20.7-megapixel camera of its predecessor remain.

It’s available now in black, white, aqua green and copper finishes.

