Sony's WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones get a new 'Midnight Blue' finish

On the hunt for a pair of wireless noise-cancelling headphones that look the business? You're in luck – Sony has just unveiled a new Midnight Blue colourway for its five-star WH-1000XM4 headphones.

The new Midnight Blue cans join the standard Black and Silver colours, along with the Silent White limited edition, which launched in April. All colourways carry the same spec, which is a good thing because as we noted in our review, the XM4s "deliver a sonic masterclass".

And, just like the Silent White edition, the Midnight Blue version comes with a matching carrying case to go with that new moody tone. Pigment aside, it's business as usual with 30-hour battery life, a comfortable design, Wearing Detection, Speak to Chat, Sony's class-leading noise-cancelling and a wonderfully musical sound.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 Midnight Blue have actually been available in the States for a while now. Electronics retailer Best Buy listed them back in September and they're currently reduced from $349 to $298 if you fancy the new finish.

Now, UK shoppers should be able to get their hands on a pair "from mid-June" via Sony's UK website, priced at £350 (€380).

Prefer noise-cancelling wireless earbuds? Sony has just launched its long-awaited, and hugely talented WF-1000XM4. The follow-up model to the five-star WF-1000XM3 set a new benchmark for sound quality at their price.

MORE:

Sony WH-1000XM4 vs Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: which are better?

Need a pair right now? Here are today's best Sony WH-1000XM4 deals

Learn how things work: active noise-cancelling headphones