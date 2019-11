Owners of Sony TVs, Blu-ray players and Blu-ray home cinema systems with Bravia Internet Video will now have access to Sky News on demand.

"Sky News is a world-class, breaking news service with a spirit of innovation and a fresh approach to news broadcasting," says Sony.

Bravia Internet Video offers users several web-based services including LoveFilm, YouTube, Facebook and access to catch-up TV services such as Demand Five.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook