Sony announces upgraded PS Plus launch date and featured titles

Sony’s answer to Xbox’s wildly successful Game Pass subscription service is arriving next month, complete with blockbuster titles spanning three console generations. It will launch on 13th June in North and South America, and on 23rd June in the UK and Australia. In a new post on PlayStation Blog, Sony has detailed the release plan and the extent of its upcoming titles, including a range of PS4, PS5, original PlayStation and PSP titles that you can play natively on your console (obviously you will need a PS5 console to play PS5 titles), as well as a selection of PS3 titles that, somewhat frustratingly, can only be played over streaming. This is likely in relation to reports that Sony has been unable to emulate the PS3 system on newer consoles due to the proprietary processor found in the original console.

The new PS Plus has three distinct tiers with Essential, Extra and Premium/Deluxe, each with its own price point and benefits. Essential acts as PS Plus currently does with online play and a selection of three free titles that changes each month. Extra includes a selection of first party PS4 and PS5 titles, including:

Death Stranding (PS4) and Death Stranding Director’s Cut (PS5)

Demon’s Souls (PS5)

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (PS4/PS5)

Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4/PS5)

Returnal (PS5)

The Last of Us Remastered (PS4) and its standalone expansion The Last of Us: Left Behind (PS4)

And more...

As well as some third party PS4 and PS5 titles, including:

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla (PS4/PS5) – Ubisoft has partnered with Sony to include its Ubisoft+ service as part of PS Plus

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4/PS5)

Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4/PS5)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4)

And more...

The wide selection of titles is fairly impressive, with a number of relatively recent blockbuster titles included. That said, while Xbox adds brand new first-party titles to its Game Pass service on the same date that they’re released to buy, Sony isn’t following suit, hence the absence of Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon Forbidden West.

PS Plus Extra will cost:

UK: £10.99 monthly / £31.99 quarterly / £83.99 annually

US: $14.99 monthly / $39.99 quarterly / $99.99 annually

AUS: $18.95 monthly / $54.95 quarterly / $134.95 annually

The next and final tier for the new PS Plus is the Deluxe/Premium tier, which will include all of the above as well as a selection of first- and third-party classic titles from the original PlayStation and PSP, plus a selection of remastered titles both modern and classic. These include:

Ape Escape (PS1)

Ape Escape 2 (PS4 remaster)

Hot Shots Golf (PS1)

Hot Shots Tennis (PS4 remaster)

Tekken 2 (PS1)

Worms Armageddon (PS1)

Jack and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy (PS4 remaster)

Bioshock Remastered (PS4 remaster)

Borderlands The Handsome Collection (PS4 remaster)

LEGO Harry Potter Collection (PS4 remaster)

And more...

The PS Plus Premium Plan will also offer a selection of PS3 titles that you can stream via PS4, PS5 or PC as original, non-remastered versions. These include:

Demon’s Souls (PS3 version)

Infamous and Infamous 2

LocoRoco Cocoreccho!

MotorStorm RC

Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty / A Crack in Time / Into the Nexus

Resistance 3

Devil May Cry HD Collection

Lost Planet 2

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare

And finally within the Premium/Deluxe plan you can find a small selection of time-limited (mostly 2 hour) game demos so that you can try a game before you buy. A nice feature is that any trophies and all save data from your trial will carry over to the full game should you end up buying it. The first selection of game trials includes:

Horizon Forbidden West (PS5)

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS4/PS5)

Cyberpunk 2077 (PS5)

Farming Simulator 22 (PS4/PS5)

Tiny Tina’s Wonderland (PS4/PS5)

WWE 2K22 (PS4/PS5)

The PS Plus Premium/Deluxe Plan will be available for

UK: £13.49 monthly / £39.99 quarterly / £99.99 annually

US: $17.99 monthly / $49.99 quarterly / $119.99 annually

AUS: $21.95 monthly / $63.95 quarterly / $154.95 annually

MORE:

Check out our picks for the best PS5 games 2022 for ultimate sound and picture

Get the most out of your console with the best gaming TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X

PS4 vs PS5, should you upgrade to the next generation PlayStation?