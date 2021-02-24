Sony announces new PlayStation VR headset for PS5

Sony has confirmed it will release an "improved" PlayStation VR headset for the PS5. The next-gen PSVR system promises higher resolution, better head-tracking and a new VR motion controller inspired by the PS5's DualSense pad.

The new headset is still in the early stages of development but the Japanese tech giant claims that PSVR 2 will offer "dramatic leaps in performance and interactivity" compared to its 2016-released predecessor.

“Players will feel an even greater sense of presence and become even more immersed in their game worlds once they put on the new headset,” said Sony’s Hideaki Nishino in a PlayStation.Blog announcement.

The blog post also reveals that the new VR controller will sport "key features" from the PS5 DualSense wireless controller. Sony isn't going into details just yet, but it's likely referring to the DualSense's advanced haptic feedback.

And in an effort to cut down on cord spaghetti, the next-gen headset will connect to the PS5 "with a single cord" for a fuss-free plug-and-play experience.

It all sounds very exciting – but there's a snag. The post makes it clear that PSVR 2 "won't be launching in 2021". Can we expect it in 2022, then? Let's hope it's no later than that.

In the meantime, Sony says it'll continue to support the original PlayStation VR system (£349 $399, AU$550) with a host of upcoming PS4 and PS5 titles including After The Fall, Sniper Elite VR and Humanity.

