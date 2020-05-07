Sony A8 OLED TV now on sale – and cheaper than you might expect

Drumroll, please: Sony has today revealed UK pricing for its latest A8 OLED TVs. The KD-55A8 (55in) will set you back £1799, while the larger KD-65A8 (65in) can be yours for £2799. Both models are now on sale and sit below Sony's pricier Master Series OLED TVs.

There are new Sony A85 OLED models too, but note that the differences lie only in feet styling, so pricing is the same.

We have been keeping a close eye on the Sony's 2020 TV line-up and, while awaiting availability of review samples, reckon that the A8/A85 could turn out to be the star of the show.

It's the company's flagship OLED for 2020 – technically the A9 claims to offer Sony's best picture performance, but it's only available in 49 inches – and the first OLED to feature the Sony's class-leading X-Motion Clarity motion processing technology, which could mean that it serves up some of the smoothest OLED motion money can buy.

Like it's pricier 8K cousin, the ZH8 LCD TV, the A8/A85 is powered by Sony's Picture Processor X1 Ultimate. It upscales images using a 4K HDR image database to deliver the most lifelike scenes possible.

You can expect top-notch audio from the A8/A85, too. It features two built-in subwoofers and Sony's excellent Acoustic Surface Audio tech, which employs actuators to vibrate the whole screen, turning the panel into a giant speaker.

The Sony A8/A85 TVs launch with a lower price tag than last year's OLEDs, which started at £2300 for a 55in and £3200 for a 65in, indicating that Sony is clearly looking to play a competitive game this year. The pricing of the A8/A85 marries up to those of LG's midrange CX OLED TVs and Samsung's flagship Q90T QLED TVs so we look forward to seeing how the TVs compare.

Don't have a couple of grand to spare? Sony's 2020 LCD models have plenty to offer and are priced from a far more affordable £599.

