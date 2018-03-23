On 31st March, the Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker unification fight (and the evening’s undercard fights) will be streamed live in 4K by Sky Sports. It will be the first time pay-per-view boxing has been shown in Ultra HD.

That means Sky Q customers with a 4K TV, Sky Q 2TB box and a multiscreen subscription will be able to buy the 4K event from the Sky Sports Box Office for £19.95 - the same price as the HD broadcast.

While Sky is already broadcasting Premier League football in Dolby Atmos, and included the surround sound format in some of its Sky Store's 4K movies, Atmos won't be available for this event.

Sky kicked off its 4K broadcasting in August 2016 with Premier League football and has since expanded its 4K sport coverage to F1 and Test cricket. Sky will continue to broadcast select England cricket fixtures in Ultra HD throughout the summer of 2018.

