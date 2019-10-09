Sennheiser's new wireless gaming headset promises 100-hour battery life

Sennheiser's wireless over-ear headphones have, let's be honest, been a huge success – the Momentum Wireless and Momentum 2.0 Wireless both gained glowing five-star reviews from us, with the latter even winning one of our coveted awards.

Indeed, the German audio brand knows how to do wireless sound. Gamers may be delighted to know it's turning its attention to a new wireless headset for gamers, then, with the launch of the GSP 370 Wireless Gaming Headset.

Based on the same closed acoustic technology as the wired GSP 300s, the Sennheiser GSP 370s are compatible with PC, Mac and Sony PlayStation 4. Supposedly improving on the comfort of their wired siblings, they feature dual material earpads, a leatherette exterior for sound insulation, and a suede-like material on the inner parts to reduce heat build up and sweating around the ears.

The USB dongle, meanwhile, promises wireless freedom with low-latency, near zero delay.

Perhaps the most eyebrow-raising stat on the spec sheet, though: a 100-hour battery life. When the battery does eventually run out, you can continue to use the headphones wirelessly while they charge.

As with all other Sennheiser gaming headsets, the GSP 370 features a noise-cancelling microphone that promises to minimise background noise and can be muted by simply lifting the boom arm.

The Sennheiser GSP 370 Wireless Gaming Headset is available now and retails for £169 .

