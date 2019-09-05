Sennheiser Momentum Wireless headphones aim to reclaim noise-cancelling crown

Sennheiser’s third-generation Momentum Wireless headphones have arrived four long years after their (now heavily discounted) predecessors, bringing the flagships of the company’s iconic Momentum line bang up to date to re-challenge the class-leading like of Sony, Bose and B&W.

Simply called the Momentum Wireless (there’s not a ‘3.0’ in sight) and bearing the familiar oval-shaped ear cups and sheepskin leather earpds, they stand out as the most fruitfully featured pair yet, with Bluetooth and active noise-cancelling accompanied by new functions that fly the flag for convenience.

For example, they now automatically power up and pair to connected sources instantly when unfolded, in addition to pausing and resuming music playback when they detect being taken off or put on.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

There’s now a button to activate the voice assistant on the connected phone, whether that be Google Assistant or Apple’s Siri, with a future firmware update via the Sennheiser Smart Control app soon bringing Amazon Alexa integration onboard too. A transparent hearing mode ­– a popular feature in headphones of late – exists to amplify your surroundings so you can handily hear, for example, announcements.

Their Bluetooth 5 connection supports aptX, AAC and SBC, as well as aptX Low Latency for ensuring there’s synchronicity between audio and video when the user is watching a film or TV show. Those forever misplacing their belongings may be glad to know the Momentum Wirelesses have an integrated Bluetooth tracker that allows them to be located via the third-party Tile app.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

Battery life is a reasonable (albeit not class-leading) 17 hours, and Sennheiser wants you to know they are comfortable for such a duration thanks to extra padding and headband softness. Practical too, they keep their folding design, allowing them to fold into their new fabric case.

Priced £350, they naturally look to challenge the newer Sony WH-1000XM3, B&W PX and Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 that have more recently ruled the roost. So how do they fare against their class-leading competitors? We’ve been fortunate to have already spent a fortnight with the brand-new Sennheisers, and our verdict is just a click away…

MORE: Sennheiser Momentum Wireless review

Save 57% on Sennheiser noise-cancelling, wireless headphones