Save $100 on best-selling budget Sony 4K TV

This 43-inch 4K HDR Sony TV is now reduced by $100, bringing the price down to just $548. That's incredible value for such an advanced TV.

The 4K resolution will show off Netflix and the like in all its UHD glory, while HDR (high dynamic range) enhances the difference between light and dark parts of the picture, adding depth and making the image appear more lifelike.

Sony XBR-43X800G $648 $548 at Crutchfield Considering the tech on offer, this TV wasn't expensive to begin with, so slashing another $100 off its price makes it a real bargain. A must for those who want 4K and HDR on a budget.

Sony makes TV equipment for the film industry, and its expertise shows even in budget sets like this. Its Triluminos Display tech serves up a wider range of reds, blues and greens than you would find with traditional LED TVs. The result? Ultra-realistic skin tones and more accurate colour reproduction.

Google Assistant comes built in, for hands-free voice-activated control. And it won't eavesdrop on your conversations, as it's only activated when you press the mic button on the remote control.

Prefer Alexa? No worries - Amazon's voice assistant is also supported.

The TV is in stock now at Crutchfield and comes with free shipping.

