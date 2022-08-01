Save $50 on JBL's new Live Pro 2 and Live Free 2 earbuds

JBL's new Live Pro 2 (opens in new tab) and Live Free 2 (opens in new tab) earbuds are now on sale for $100 each on Amazon, both down from their original MSRPs of $150. With a meaty $50 off, you better act fast if you're looking for a new pair of wireless earbuds.

We're big fans of JBL earbuds here at What Hi-Fi?, although we haven't reviewed these buds from JBL just yet. We're consistently impressed by the dynamic, punchy sound and excellent build-quality of JBL kit, so we don't expect the Live Pro 2 or the Life Free 2 to disappoint.

JBL Live Free 2 and Live Pro 2 Amazon deals

(opens in new tab) JBL Live Pro 2: $150 $100 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

These AirPods alternatives come with adaptive noise-canceling tech; 40 hours of battery life split between the buds and charging case; touch controls; and even have IPX5 waterproofing and splashproofing. If you need a new pair of buds, check out JBL's Live Pro 2.

(opens in new tab) JBL Live Free 2: $150 $100 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

JBL's Life Free 2 is similar to the Pro 2, even coming with the same high-quality 11mm drivers, so you'll get a similarly punchy, dynamic listening experience alongside familiar features like IPX5 splashproofing, Bluetooth 5.2, and noise-canceling all housed in a slimmer, sleeker exterior.

If you're looking for a pair of wireless noise-canceling earbuds, it can be tough to know where to start, but JBL's Live Free 2 and Live Pro 2 earbuds are great places to begin. These buds both come with dynamic 11mm drivers that deliver JBL's signature sound alongside true adaptive noise-canceling that comes with Smart Ambient tech to automatically adjust to your surroundings.

The Live Pro 2 comes with a hefty 40 hours of battery life, spread across both the bods and the charging case, while the Live Free 2 come with a slightly lower 35 hours of battery life across its buds and charging case. Both buds come packed with six beamforming mics for excellent audio quality on calls wherever you go.

While we at What Hi-Fi? haven't reviewed these new buds from JBL yet, we're regularly big fans of JBL products, like the five-star Reflect Flow or the four-star Live Pro+, so we'd expect excellent build-quality, reliability, and above all else, great sound from the Live Pro 2 and Live Free 2 buds.

If you're in the market for a new pair of wireless noise-canceling earbuds but don't want to either break the bank or spend days searching for the best pair, check out JBL's Live Free 2 and Live Pro 2 earbuds on sale, right now, at Amazon for $100 or $50 off while supplies last.

MORE:

Check out the best JBL headphones around

And the best noise-canceling earbuds

As well as the best wireless earbuds