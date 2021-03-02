Samsung announces 2021 soundbar range, including flagship 11.1.4-channel Q950A

Samsung has upped the ante and the channel count for its 2021 soundbar range. The Q950A boasts the company’s first 11.1.4 channel soundbar package.

The flagship Q950A package comprises the main soundbar unit, a wireless subwoofer and two 9500s wireless surround speakers. Those 9500 surrounds can also be bought as a separate 2.0.2 wireless surround kit and are an upgrade on older models as they include both side-firing and upward-firing drivers.

And those upward drivers will come in handy as the Q950A supports both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround technology. Dolby has even gone so far as to collaborate with Samsung by creating a custom Atmos demo.

To ensure your surround system is tuned to perfection when paired with a 2021 Samsung TV, users can use the ‘Space Fit Sound’ feature, which analyses your acoustic environment via the TVs microphone and automatically re-calibrates your settings accordingly.

Audio optimisation is still available for those without a Samsung TV as the subwoofer has its own in-built microphone that offers ‘Space EQ’, fine-tuning the bass response.

Samsung TV owners will also benefit from ‘Q-Symphony’ technology, which allows the soundbar to work in conjunction with the TV's own speakers for an even bigger sound.

Samsung has previously announced that this year's soundbars will include Apple’s AirPlay 2 for easy streaming and the ability to play content from your phone simply by tapping it to the bar. The Q950A also has integration for voice control services, including Amazon Alexa and Bixby.

In addition to the Q950A, Samsung appears to be upgrading the other Q family members with the Q600A, Q700A, Q800A and Q900A.

No pricing or release date is available just yet but the Q950A supersedes the Q950T, which launched at £1599 (AU$1949).

