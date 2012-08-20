New from Scottish company Revo is PiXiS - the first sub-£100 DAB/ DAB+ radio with a colour touchscreen.

Drawing on the design of the £200 Revo AXiS, 2011's WHFSV Radio Product of the Year Award winner, PiXiS also supports the DAB/DAB+ Slideshow feature, allowing images to be broadcast alongside digital audio

This enables it to deliver the likes of ‘Now Playing’ screens with performer pictures, news headlines, sports reports, weather information and traffic updates.

It also has an FM RDS tuner, with presets available to store both analogue and digital stations, and a built-in alarm clock with sleep and snooze functions.

Selling for £99.95 when it goes on sale on September 17th, PiXiS has a 3.5in touchscreen, a 3W Class D amplifier driving its top-mounted speaker, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Avilable in satin white, satin black or silver, and measuring 15.5cm wide, 12.5cm tall and 16.5cm deep, it's available for pre-order from the Revo website.

