Rare iPad deal: $50 off 2021 iPad Pro at Best Buy for a limited time only

Fancy $50 off the 2021 Apple iPad Pro? For a limited time only, Best Buy is offering the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (WiFi, 128GB) at the discounted price of $1050. Need more storage? There's also $50 off the 256GB and 512GB models, now only $1150 and $1350, respectively.

We're big fans of the mighty iPad Pro 12.9 (2021). Apple's top tablet scored five stars under review and picked up a 2021 What Hi-Fi? Award. Features include a stunning miniLED-lit display, plenty of power and an ultra-wide camera.

Tempted? These Best Buy iPad deals – all of which come with six month’s Apple Music free of charge – end Sunday.

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) $1100 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) $1100 $1050 at Best Buy (save $50)

A What Hi-Fi? Award winner, this is the best tablet you can buy for watching movies on the move. Sure, this is a luxury device, but it’s an extremely persuasive one. There's also $50 off the 256GB and 512GB versions.

You don't typically stumble across any significant Apple deals, especially on new products as popular as the 2021 iPad Pro 12.9.

As we pointed out in our recent review, "If you’re after the ultimate personal cinema experience, the new Apple iPad Pro 12.9 is simply unbeatable." Picture quality? Stunning. Sound quality? Very good (when using headphones).

Apple positions its iPad Pro models as productivity and creativity devices, and the new M1 chip takes this to the next level. It's the same chip you'll find in the latest MacBooks and provides a vast performance upgrade over previous processors.

This premium tablets boasts some of Apple's most advanced technologies, including Face ID and a USB-C connector for fast charging. It also has an Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, which automatically keeps you in view on video calls.

If you're after a top tablet but don't want to pay full price, head over to Best Buy today and save $50 off the Apple iPad Pro 12.9.

