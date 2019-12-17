Qobuz comes to Cambridge Audio music streamers

Hi-res audio downloading and streaming service Qobuz is now available on Cambridge Audio's five-star music streamers.

Qobuz is now integrated into Cambridge Audio's iOS and Android app, StreamMagic. Fire it up, and you can stream in hi-res through Cambridge Audio's Edge NQ, Azur 851N and CXN (V2).

You'll be prompted to perform an over-the-air update before you can start enjoying Qobuz on these players.

These streamers support all levels of Qobuz's audio resolutions, from 320kbps to CD-quality 24-bit/192kHz (aka hi-res audio).

Qobuz offers more than 40 million tracks in CD quality, and over 2 million in hi-res audio, spanning all genres.

Cambridge Audio's three streamers have garnered five stars from us. The CXN (V2) and Azur 851N also picked up What Hi-Fi? Awards in 2019 and 2018 respectively. So the arrival of Qobuz is a pleasant early Christmas present for Cambridge Audio customers.