PS Remote Play now supports PS5 DualSense controller on iOS devices

The PlayStation 5 might be in short supply till 2022 but Sony has some good news for those who have managed to buy a PS5.

From today, the PS Remote Play iOS app supports the DualSense controller for Apple devices. That means Apple users can enjoy DualSense-specific features such as adaptive triggers when playing remotely. Nice.

PS Remote Play previously allowed players to stream PS4 and PS5 games from their console to Apple devices such as iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV. But, until recently, you could only control PS5 games with the old DualShock 4 gamepad.

Remote Play is now available using the DualSense wireless controller to play compatible games on a range of Apple devices. Full details: https://t.co/4fpa77oFqx pic.twitter.com/Z2BlehDLjOMay 10, 2021 See more

Today's announcement, posted on the official @PlayStation Twitter account, covers 'every Apple device' running the latest operating system (iOS 14.5 for iPhone/iPod, iPadOS 14.5, tvOS 14.5 and macOS 11.3).

To get started, download the latest version of PS Remote Play for iOS 14.5. Once installed, pair your DualSense controller with your iOS device over Bluetooth (hold down the Create and PS buttons simultaneously to trigger Bluetooth discover mode).

With any luck, you should be good to go.

Not all PS5 DualSense features seem to be functional, mind. As TheVerge points out haptic feedback appears to be missing, and the gamepad's built-in speaker, microphone and headphone jack don't work. (There's some talk of Sony enabling haptic feedback at a later date but the Japanese giant has yet to comment either way).

Not an Apple user? PS Remote Play already supports the PS5 DualSense controller for Windows 10 devices. Devices running Android 10 or higher can connect to a DualShock 4 controller – but not the PS5 DualSense.

MORE:

Looking for a bargain? This week's best PS5 deals

Which console is for you? PS5 vs PS5 Digital Edition

Or check out the best Xbox Series X deals