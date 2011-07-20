Star Wars fans can get a sneak preview of The Complete Saga Blu-ray collection before it goes on sale on September 16th with a special Early Access App.

The app, available for all Apple iDevices, has a sample of bonus material featured in the Blu-ray collection, including never-seen-before content sourced from the LucasFilm archives.

The Star Wars Blu-ray: Early Access App will be available for iPad only as a free download from the iTunes store in the US on July 20th.

It will be released globally on all devices (iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch) on August 2nd.

For full details of the 40+ hours of extra content on the forthcoming Star Wars Blu-ray collection, see our earlier news story.

